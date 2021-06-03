Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (June 3) reported 364 new local coronavirus cases, 219 backlog cases, and 17 deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 166.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 366 new cases, including two imported infections and 364 local ones. Chen also announced 219 cases that had been added retroactively, resulting in a total of 585 cases reported that day.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 186 males and 178 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from April 28 to June 2. The 219 retroactively added cases include 120 males and 99 females between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 13-31.

Of the 583 new and backlog local cases, 265 were in New Taipei City, 224 in Taipei, 34 in Miaoli County, 30 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, five in Taichung, four in Keelung City, two in Tainan, and one each in Hsinchu City, Hualien County, Yilan County, and Kaohsiung.

Epidemiological investigations found that of the 94 cases outside of Taipei and New Taipei City, three were still under investigation, with 77 from known sources and 14 from unknown sources. Related investigations are still ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 17 coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday include 13 men and four women between the ages of 40 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 12-25, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 14 and 27. The dates of death ranged from May 28 to June 1.

Imported cases

Chen said that case No. 9,567 is an Indonesian man in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on May 5. Although a coronavirus test on May 25 came back negative, he underwent a second test on June 1 that yielded a positive result two days later.

The health department has identified 32 contacts in his case, 21 of whom have entered home isolation and 11 of whom have started self-health monitoring.

Case No. 9,883 is a Vietnamese man in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on May 18. A paid coronavirus test on June 2 came back positive for COVID-19 the next day. As he is asymptomatic and has not come in contact with others since arriving in the country, no contacts have been listed.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 578,935 COVID-19 tests, with 556,055 coming back negative. Out of the 9,974 confirmed cases, 1,143 were imported, 8,778 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 24 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 166 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminds the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.