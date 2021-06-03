Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese airline allows passengers to fly to China despite positive COVID test

UNI Air blames incident on oversight by ground staff at Taipei Songshan Airport

  1414
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 13:48
A UNI Air flight preparing for takeoff 

A UNI Air flight preparing for takeoff  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least two passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 succeeded in boarding a UNI Air flight from Taiwan to China's Xiamen, reports said Thursday (June 3).

The airline, which forms part of the Evergreen Group, blamed an oversight by ground staff for the incident, UDN reported.

Flight B7-511 departing from Taipei Songshan Airport on May 31 first allowed a woman holding a COVID-positive PCR test result to board, followed by a man who tested positive within three days before the flight.

It was not clear how the latter person succeeded in evading quarantine regulations, while he also provided false information on forms to fill out at the airport, UDN reported.

China later reportedly informed Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that two passengers arriving from the country tested positive for the coronavirus.

UNI Air said it would cooperate with a government investigation, as the passengers endangered staff and fellow travelers. Training for ground personnel would be upgraded to make sure similar incidents would not recur, the airline added.
COVID-19
COVID testing
UNI Air
Xiamen
Taipei Songshan Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
2021/06/02 21:23
Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike
Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike
2021/06/02 21:19
Cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei nursing home
Cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei nursing home
2021/06/02 20:10
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
2021/06/02 19:59
600,000 Taiwan laborers to benefit from new COVID-19 bailout
600,000 Taiwan laborers to benefit from new COVID-19 bailout
2021/06/02 18:35

Updated : 2021-06-03 16:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination