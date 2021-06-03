Taiwanese airline allows passengers to fly to China despite positive COVID test

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least two passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 succeeded in boarding a UNI Air flight from Taiwan to China's Xiamen, reports said Thursday (June 3).

The airline, which forms part of the Evergreen Group, blamed an oversight by ground staff for the incident, UDN reported.

Flight B7-511 departing from Taipei Songshan Airport on May 31 first allowed a woman holding a COVID-positive PCR test result to board, followed by a man who tested positive within three days before the flight.

It was not clear how the latter person succeeded in evading quarantine regulations, while he also provided false information on forms to fill out at the airport, UDN reported.

China later reportedly informed Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that two passengers arriving from the country tested positive for the coronavirus.

UNI Air said it would cooperate with a government investigation, as the passengers endangered staff and fellow travelers. Training for ground personnel would be upgraded to make sure similar incidents would not recur, the airline added.