Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port

1 injured, 2 trapped after container crane collapses at Port of Kaohsiung

  14451
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 13:19
(Photo from reader)

(Photo from reader)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on social media in Taiwan on Thursday (June 3) showing a massive container crane collapsing and workers running for their lives at the Port of Kaohsiung.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report that a dockside gantry crane had collapsed at container yard Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. at the Port of Kaohsiung's Pier 70, reported TVBS. Prior to the accident, a container ship operated by Orient Overseas Container Line, commonly known as OOCL, was seen lurching dangerously close to the dock before colliding into a container crane.

In a dramatic video of the incident, the massive steel crane can then be seen suffering a catastrophic structural failure as it collapses onto the dock. Containers are then sent tumbling like dominoes as debris rains down from above.

Dockworkers can be seen running for their lives to avoid being struck by the flying containers. Currently, one 58-year-old dock worker surnamed Chang (張) is reported to have suffered a laceration on his right arm, but he is conscious and has been sent to a hospital for examination and treatment.

After the accident, two engineers were trapped inside the crane. They were identified as a 33-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) and a 31-year old man surnamed Yang (楊).

Rescuers were able to use a 60-meter mast-type jib crane to pluck the men from the wrecked crane by 12:44 p.m., reported UDN. According to witnesses at the scene, the men were traumatized by the accident but did not appear to be seriously injured.

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
(Photo from reader)
accident
container ship
container
Port of Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
2021/05/11 13:21
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
2021/05/10 12:42
Woman fatally struck by train in northeast Taiwan, rail traffic halted
Woman fatally struck by train in northeast Taiwan, rail traffic halted
2021/05/10 10:36
Taiwanese radio host's mother killed by drunk driver
Taiwanese radio host's mother killed by drunk driver
2021/05/06 12:44
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
2021/05/04 19:16

Updated : 2021-06-03 16:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination