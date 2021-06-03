Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on social media in Taiwan on Thursday (June 3) showing a massive container crane collapsing and workers running for their lives at the Port of Kaohsiung.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report that a dockside gantry crane had collapsed at container yard Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. at the Port of Kaohsiung's Pier 70, reported TVBS. Prior to the accident, a container ship operated by Orient Overseas Container Line, commonly known as OOCL, was seen lurching dangerously close to the dock before colliding into a container crane.

In a dramatic video of the incident, the massive steel crane can then be seen suffering a catastrophic structural failure as it collapses onto the dock. Containers are then sent tumbling like dominoes as debris rains down from above.

Dockworkers can be seen running for their lives to avoid being struck by the flying containers. Currently, one 58-year-old dock worker surnamed Chang (張) is reported to have suffered a laceration on his right arm, but he is conscious and has been sent to a hospital for examination and treatment.

After the accident, two engineers were trapped inside the crane. They were identified as a 33-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) and a 31-year old man surnamed Yang (楊).

Rescuers were able to use a 60-meter mast-type jib crane to pluck the men from the wrecked crane by 12:44 p.m., reported UDN. According to witnesses at the scene, the men were traumatized by the accident but did not appear to be seriously injured.



(Photo from reader)