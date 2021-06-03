Avnet empowers the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem with its partners

Jointly demonstrate innovative AI technologies and applications at the Avnet AI Cloud Exhibition

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 June 2021 - Leading global technology distributor and solutions provider Avnet Asia will host the "Avnet AI Cloud Exhibition", showcasing innovative technology, applications and solutions in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning together with its suppliers and partners. With the ability to quickly design, develop and deploy solutions, Avnet can meet the needs of a variety of application scenarios to accelerate the industrialization of artificial intelligence.





During this period, Avnet will also hold the "Avnet 2021 Artificial Intelligence Cloud Conference" on June 29, 2021. Joined by developers, engineers, and decision makers in the AI field, the summit will feature cutting-edge technology trends in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and in-depth discussions on the development, future prospects and blueprints for AI to encourage and accelerate innovation.





KS Lim, senior director of supplier management at Avnet Asia said, "MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global artificial intelligence (AI) market size to grow to over USD 300 billion by 2026, and the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As the world's leading technology distributor and solution provider, Avnet has a comprehensive ecosystem that provides customers with end-to-end artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, reducing the cost and complexity of product development to enable application scenarios. We will continue to work hand in hand with our suppliers and partners to further contribute to the development and maturity of the entire AI ecosystem."





The virtual exhibition is divided into three sections: AI smart solution demonstration area, Avnet design service demonstration area, and a partner solution demonstration area. In the AI smart solution demonstration area, participants can learn about Avnet's various innovative technologies and industrial applications, including:

AI camera: A smart AI camera utilizing a neural network implemented in the FPGA fabric. It integrates an independent high-performance ISP camera module based on the Xilinx Zynq7020 to achieve a variety of functions, including noise reduction, wide dynamic range, light source detection, motion detection and edge enhancement function.

BlueBox AI platform: The embedded edge artificial intelligence box can perform multi-channel convolutional neural network operations. It facilitates real-time multi-channel AI functions such as face detection, passenger and traffic statistics, and license plate recognition. All functions operate independently and can work simultaneously to provide edge artificial intelligence analytic solutions. The box integrates all the above functions through the underlying Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC to perform AI computing on demand.

ROS on Ultra96: The open source Robot Operating System (ROS) runs on the Avnet Ultra96 development board, which features the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. The programmable logic part of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC provides deep learning acceleration capabilities, while consolidating a range of ROS functions such as control, SLAM, and navigation. The small form-factor Ultra96 single board computer running ROS makes an ideal platform for developing autonomous robots, service robots, and general purpose ROS experimentation.





In the partner demonstration area, Avnet's suppliers and partners will also showcase their innovations:

ON Semiconductor: A variety of advanced imaging technologies such as high speed, short exposure, global shutter and platform solutions will be displayed to address the application of different scenarios such as factory automation and the challenges faced in industrial AI applications, to accelerate innovation.

Samtec: Fast-growing technologies like Artificial Intelligence are driving new system architectures that demand increased bandwidths, frequencies and densities. To meet these challenges, Samtec offers innovative high-performance interconnects that exceed AI industry standards.

STMicroelectronics: Introduce embedded AI solutions based on deep learning models running on high performance 32-bit microcontroller and also machine learning based MEMS sensor.

Western Digital: IX SN530 NVMeTM industrial-grade SSD will be displayed, which supports a new generation of data-rich industrial design and autonomous vehicle design

Xilinx: Will showcase its real-time multi-task autonomous driving AI perception processing solution, which uses the industry-leading lightweight optimization algorithm to achieve vehicle detection, lane line detection, lane detection in ADAS and autonomous driving scenarios through a single model. It can perform multiple tasks such as driving area detection and depth estimation. In addition, Xilinx will also demonstrate the application of Versal-based DPU in low-latency automatic driving and pose detection.

YAGEO Group: Will showcase the flagship products from its main brands YAGEO, KEMET and PULSE, including YAGEO resistors, KEMET polymer capacitors, and PULSE network devices, to provide high reliability polymer and ceramic capacitor solutions for AI chips and DC power supplies for autopilot computers





From now till end July, visit http://avnet.mofyi.com/avnet_en/ to learn more about the artificial intelligence technologies, applications and solutions by Avnet and its partners.





About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.





#Avnet #AI #ArtificialIntelligence