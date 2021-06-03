Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Guatemalan president stands with ally Taiwan, derides Chinese vaccines

President Giammattei dismisses Sinovac jab as ineffective amid Beijing's vaccine diplomacy

  377
By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 12:02
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei 

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei says his country will stay by Taiwan's side and has ruled out accepting vaccines from China as that country ramps up its international vaccine diplomacy efforts.

Giammattei was interviewed by Reuters Tuesday evening (June 2), ahead of next week's visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris has been tasked with leading the Bident's administration's efforts to address the root causes of the wave of people arriving at the border in recent months from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

President Biden has pledged US$4 billion to development in these three countries, collectively labeled the "Northern Triangle," in hopes of improving local conditions and stemming the tide of migration.

After touching on the fight against corruption in Guatemala, Giammattei's criticism of the U.S.-favored Special Prosecutor Against Impunity Juan Francisco Sandoval, and Giammattei's defense of his power to appoint judges to the Central American nation's Constitutional Court, the interview turned to vaccine diplomacy.

Guatemala is still reporting about 1,000 new coronavirus infections a day. However, the president dismissed the prospect of importing Chinese vaccines, unlike Honduras and neighboring El Salvador, which has received several hundred thousand doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

Giammattei pointed out the lower efficacy of Chinese vaccines, adding that Guatemala has no plans to court Beijing but will instead stick to its long-term ally Taipei.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday called the Taiwan-Guatemala relationship "proud and friendly." She said that the two sides would continue deepening cooperation in various areas as well as combatting the pandemic and promoting mutual, sustainable prosperity.

Taiwanese ally Honduras reportedly considered switching ties to China earlier this year in exchange for desperately needed jabs, but the Taiwanese and Honduran administrations its relationship with Honduras is stable. El Salvador switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2018.
Guatemala
Taiwan Guatemala relations
Taiwan allies
Alejandro Giammattei
Kamala Harris

RELATED ARTICLES

New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
2021/05/19 17:54
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
2021/05/19 17:16
Taiwan’s coffee imports from Central America on the rise
Taiwan’s coffee imports from Central America on the rise
2021/05/10 20:55
Taiwan ally Paraguay rejects 'blackmail' following Chinese attempt at vaccine diplomacy
Taiwan ally Paraguay rejects 'blackmail' following Chinese attempt at vaccine diplomacy
2021/04/21 17:21
China's aggression will get it no love: Palauan president
China's aggression will get it no love: Palauan president
2021/03/30 19:13

Updated : 2021-06-03 13:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases