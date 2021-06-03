Guatemalan president stands with ally Taiwan, derides Chinese vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei says his country will stay by Taiwan's side and has ruled out accepting vaccines from China as that country ramps up its international vaccine diplomacy efforts.

Giammattei was interviewed by Reuters Tuesday evening (June 2), ahead of next week's visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris has been tasked with leading the Bident's administration's efforts to address the root causes of the wave of people arriving at the border in recent months from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

President Biden has pledged US$4 billion to development in these three countries, collectively labeled the "Northern Triangle," in hopes of improving local conditions and stemming the tide of migration.

After touching on the fight against corruption in Guatemala, Giammattei's criticism of the U.S.-favored Special Prosecutor Against Impunity Juan Francisco Sandoval, and Giammattei's defense of his power to appoint judges to the Central American nation's Constitutional Court, the interview turned to vaccine diplomacy.

Guatemala is still reporting about 1,000 new coronavirus infections a day. However, the president dismissed the prospect of importing Chinese vaccines, unlike Honduras and neighboring El Salvador, which has received several hundred thousand doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

Giammattei pointed out the lower efficacy of Chinese vaccines, adding that Guatemala has no plans to court Beijing but will instead stick to its long-term ally Taipei.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday called the Taiwan-Guatemala relationship "proud and friendly." She said that the two sides would continue deepening cooperation in various areas as well as combatting the pandemic and promoting mutual, sustainable prosperity.

Taiwanese ally Honduras reportedly considered switching ties to China earlier this year in exchange for desperately needed jabs, but the Taiwanese and Honduran administrations its relationship with Honduras is stable. El Salvador switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2018.