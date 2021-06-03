8 Carrefour workers test positive for COVID in Taipei's Wanhua

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight employees at a Carrefour in Taipei have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the store's closure for nearly a week.

On May 27, two employees at the Guilin branch of Carrefour in Wanhua District, Taipei's worst infections hotspot, tested positive for the coronavirus. This prompted the company to suspend operations at the store from May 28 to June 2 and have PCR tests administered on 185 employees.

Approximately 9 percent of the staff received a positive result from a Rapid reagent test. The results of the PCR tests released Wednesday (June 2) revealed that eight employees had contracted the virus, reported TVBS.

Carrefour announced on its Facebook page May 29 that the Guilin branch had been thoroughly disinfected and is now a "safe store," with operations set to resume at 11 a.m. on Thursday (June 3). According to Carrefour, "a medical-grade disinfection" had been carried out both inside and outside of the store and that when it reopens, its opening hours will be shortened from 24 hours to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.