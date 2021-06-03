Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former US official urges Biden to prioritize Taiwan in COVID dose distribution

Taiwanese provided critical assistance to US, and ‘they need our help’: Randall Schriver

  410
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 12:25
President Tsai (right) meets Randall Schriver in 2020. (Presidential Office photo)

President Tsai (right) meets Randall Schriver in 2020. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former American defense official has called for vaccine support for Taiwan, which came to the aid of the U.S. during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Randall Schriver, chairman of the Project 2049 Institute and former assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, issued a statement Wednesday (June 2) pleading with the Biden administration to prioritize Taiwan in its plans to distribute 80 million vaccine doses worldwide.

Schriver listed three reasons why “Taiwan merits special consideration” beyond Washington’s commitment to the country under the Taiwan Relations Act.

Describing the “uniquely difficult political obstacle” confronting Taiwan, Schriver said China has sought to prevent Taiwan from accessing vaccines, including by meddling with a procurement contract. The fact that Taiwan is a densely populated country also makes it particularly vulnerable to an outbreak, in addition to its exclusion from the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, the former official suggested it’s time the U.S. reciprocated Taiwan’s aid during the early phases of COVID-19, when it rapidly mobilized to ship critical protective equipment to the American people. “They need our help. We urge the Biden Administration to answer,” Schriver wrote.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) revealed last week that the vaccine purchase deal with German company BioNTech fizzled out in January after the company had requested that Taiwan remove the word “country” from the agreement’s press release before unilaterally deciding to postpone the deal indefinitely.
Taiwan
U.S.
Randall Schriver
COVID
COVID-19
outbreak
pandemic
vaccines
Biden

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
2021/06/02 21:23
Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike
Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike
2021/06/02 21:19
National Taiwan University ranks No. 20 on The Times Asian university list
National Taiwan University ranks No. 20 on The Times Asian university list
2021/06/02 20:36
Cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei nursing home
Cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei nursing home
2021/06/02 20:10
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
2021/06/02 19:59

Updated : 2021-06-03 13:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases