Taiwan representative office in Japan sees 1st confirmed COVID case

Staff member at Taiwan's Naha office contracts COVID-19

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 10:30
Japan has extended state of emergency.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee at Taiwan’s representative office in Naha, Japan, was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday (June 2), becoming the first confirmed case the office has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday afternoon that the Naha office immediately launched an emergency response plan and disinfected the premises. It also required those who had come in contact with the confirmed case to quarantine at home and undergo PCR nucleic acid testing at a local health center.

The confirmed case is only experiencing mild fever and their condition is stable, CNA reported. MOFA pointed out that the COVID-19 variant prevalent in Japan has made the country’s epidemic more severe in recent months.

The Japanese government has included Okinawa Prefecture in its extended state of emergency, which it announced May 21. In response, Taiwan’s representative offices across the nation have implemented safety measures and strengthened work flexibility to ensure that core operations are not affected.

The ministry said it will continue to pay close attention to developments at all its embassies and offices abroad and require epidemic prevention measures to be taken when necessary. It also said it will maintain close contact with all its overseas employees to ensure their health and safety.
