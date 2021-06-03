Alexa
Tesla recalls nearly 6,000 U.S. cars over potentially loose bolts

By REUTERS
2021/06/03 09:55
2018 Tesla Model 3s.

2018 Tesla Model 3s. (AP photo)

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling nearly 6,000 U.S. vehicles because brake caliper bolts could be loose, with the potential to cause a loss of tire pressure, documents made public on Wednesday show.

The recall covers certain 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles. Tesla's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue and that the company will inspect and tighten, or replace, the caliper bolts as necessary.

Tesla said that loose caliper bolts could allow the brake caliper to separate and contact the wheel rim, which could cause a loss of tire pressure in "very rare circumstances." The company said that, in the "unlikely event" there is vehicle damage from a loose or missing fastener, it will arrange for a tow to the nearest service center for repair.

The filing with NHTSA said Tesla was made aware in December of a field incident involving a 2021 Model Y vehicle with a missing fastener on the driver-side rear brake caliper.

The company has since taken measures to prevent loosening of the bolts in the assembly process.

Updated : 2021-06-03 10:47 GMT+08:00

