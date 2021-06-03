Alexa
Quality Building Award 2020 results announced

By Quality Building Award 2020, Media OutReach
2021/06/03 09:30

Hong Kong Children’s Hospital scooped highest accolade alongside five outstanding projects

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 June 2021 - The results of Quality Building Award (QBA) 2020 were announced and presented at the QBA 2020 Award Presentation Ceremony today (2 June 2021) at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. The jury panel of 15 property sector leaders have recognised exceptional building projects under 6 award categories, with Hong Kong Children's Hospital winning both the top Quality Excellence Award and the Grand Award of Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building - Government, Institution of Community) Category.

Co-organised by nine leading professional institutions of the property sector in Hong Kong, the biennial Quality Building Award marks its 10th edition in 2020. This edition celebrates property professionals and projects which have transformed the community through building with heart and care. Other Grand Award winners include One * ArtLane (Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) Category); On Tai Estate Public Rental Housing Development (Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) Category); Victoria Dockside (Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution of Community) Category); and Tai Kwun - The Cente for Heritage and Arts (Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) Category).

Winner of the Quality Excellence Award, Hong Kong Children's Hospital will receive the "Excellence Cup" on which names of all past and future winning projects have been or will be engraved. As the hall of fame of Hong Kong's property sector, the Cup will be retained by current winner until the next edition.

"As you are aware, we have recently enacted local legislation to implement an improved electoral system in accordance with the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law approved by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. The improved electoral system will ensure the faithful implementation of "One Country, Two Systems" and "patriots administering Hong Kong", effectively putting an end to the political chaos which impeded Hong Kong's progress in recent years. It will provide an environment for all of us to build Hong Kong's future, and I do mean it literally. The Government will spend at least HK$100 billion annually in capital works projects in the coming years. Together with the private sector, we forecast that the annual construction output in Hong Kong will total around HK$300 billion, generating over 300 000 employment opportunities. Our building and construction sector, and the wide-ranging industries and companies that drive it, can look forward to a future filled with opportunities. Judging by the Award entries, I'm confident that you will fill those opportunities with professionalism, care and passion," said Mrs Carrie Lam, GBM, GBS, our Guest of Honour, Chief Executive of the HKSAR.

"It encourages us to receive an enthusiastic response this year," said Ir Peter Mok, Chairman of the QBA 2020 Organizing Committee. "In a time of changes and uncertainties, the building industry safeguards the betterment of the society with unswerving commitment, heart and care. Their professionalism and pursuit of excellence has transformed the community and will bring profound benefits for generations to come. On behalf of the Organizing Committee, I thank the jury panels for making the uneasy decision of choosing the best from the best."

Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Chairman of Jury Panel, said: "The competition of the Quality Building Award is fierce this year with a good number of outstanding nominations. The built environment of Hong Kong has long been known for its efficiency and rapid development. We are delighted to see that our building industry has continuously pushed beyond limits to excel themselves. This no doubt contributes significantly to Hong Kong's proud status as Asia's leading city."

The next Quality Building Award will be presented in 2022 and led by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers. Nomination will open by year end 2021.

Results of the Quality Building Award 2020

The results of QBA 2020 are as follows.

Quality Excellence Award

Hong Kong Children's Hospital (HKCH)

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building)

Grand Award

One * ArtLane

Merit

Alassio

Finalist

Bohemian House

Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings)

Grand Award

On Tai Estate Public Rental Housing Development at Anderson Road

Sites A and B

Merit

Fleur Pavilia

Finalist

CUHK Jockey Club Postgraduate Halls 2 & 3

Finalist

Monterey

Finalist

The Pavilia Bay

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building - Government, Institution of Community)

Grand Award

Hong Kong Children's Hospital (HKCH)

Merit

Kwai Chung Hospital Day Recovery Centre

Merit

Malvern College Hong Kong

Merit

West Kowloon Government Offices Building

Finalist

Tsuen Wan Sports Centre

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution of Community)

Grand Award

Victoria Dockside

Merit

K11 ATELIER King's Road

Merit

One Taikoo Place

Finalist

Harbour East

Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization)

Grand Award

Tai Kwun - The Cente for Heritage and Arts

Merit

Hong Kong Museum of Art

Merit

The Mills

Finalist

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex │

The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong


Building Outside Hong Kong

Merit

ChangSha IFS

Merit

Morpheus Hotel

Merit

Wuxi Hang Lung Center 66 Phase I Office Tower II

Merit

Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center, Phase 1


Jury Panel and Advisors

Quality Building Award 2020 owes thanks to the following industry leaders who has given their support as Honorary Advisors and Jurors.

Honoary Patron

Mr WONG Wai Lun, Michael, JP

Secretary for Development,

Development Bureau, Hong Kong SAR Government

Honorary Advisors

Ir Dr LO Wai Kwok, SBS, MH, JP

Legislative Council Member

(Engineering Functional Constituency), Hong Kong SAR

The Hon Abraham SHEK Lai Him, GBS, JP

Legislative Council Member

(Real Estate and Construction Functional Constituency), Hong Kong SAR

The Hon Sr Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS

Legislative Council Member

(Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape Functional Constituency), Hong Kong SAR

Chairman of Jury Panel

Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

Vice-Chairman of Jury Panel

Ir Peter K.W. Mok

Chairman, QBA 2020 Organizing Committee

Jury Panel

Mr Kenneth Foo

Immediate Past President, The International Facility Management Association - Hong Kong Chapter

Ir C. S. Ho

Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Cr Eddie Lam

President, Hong Kong Construction Association

Mrs Sylvia Lam, JP

Ex-Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department,

Hong Kong SAR Government

Prof. Lee Chack Fan, GBS, SBS, JP

President, Chu Hai College of Higher Education

Mr Li Kwok Hing Felix FHKIA, RA

Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Architects

Mr Liang Jian Ming

President, Guangdong Construction Industry Association

Sr Shiu Wai Yee, Winnie

Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Cr Shum Hau-tak, Daniel

Immediate Past President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Ir SIT Wing Hang, Alfred, JP

Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Hong Kong SAR Government

Dr Rosman C.C. Wai

Lecturer, Division of Architectural Conservation Programmes,

Faculty of Architecture, the University of Hong Kong

Ms YU Chun

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

Ir Ringo Yu Shek Man

President of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers for Session 2019/2020


vent photos are available from the link below: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HvZT8rBNLNmXcgLhyQVCvaEIcTQHwSMr?usp=sharing

For more information about the Quality Building Award and QBA 2020, please visit qba.com.hk or Social Media Iconfacebook.com/QBAHK.


About Quality Building Award

The Quality Building Award (QBA) celebrates its landmark tenth edition in 2020. Co-founded in 2002 by nine of Hong Kong's leading professional institutions, the ceremony has been held biennially ever since, and was quickly established as the one of the property sector's most coveted honours. Since its inception, QBA has celebrated and offered public recognition to buildings that embody excellence.

Quality Building Award 2020, with the theme "Transforming Communities‧Build with Heart and Care", provides an invaluable opportunity for professionals to be celebrated for working holistically within the communities they serve. The award presentation recognizes the highest quality building projects and promotes the advancement of Hong Kong's building industry – the cornerstone of the metropolis that transformed it into Asia's renowned world city.

Organizers

QBA 2020 is jointly organized by nine professional organizations in Hong Kong (in alphabetical order):

The Hong Kong Construction Association
The Hong Kong Institute of Architects
The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

  • Building Division
  • Building Services Division
  • Structural Division

The Hong Kong Institute of Housing
The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors 
The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency QBA 2020 Alternate Chair
The Hong Kong Chapter of International Facility Management Association
The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong


Updated : 2021-06-03 10:47 GMT+08:00

