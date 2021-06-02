Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike

Extent of delay to be determined pending further developments: County commissioner

  102
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 21:19
Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) announced on Wednesday (June 2) that the opening of the 2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival originally scheduled for July 3 would be postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported.

As an important event on Taitung County’s yearly tourism calendar, the event was originally scheduled to take place from July 3 to August 8. However, amid the nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks, the pandemic finally caught up with the county.

As of Wednesday, there were 21 confirmed cases in Taitung. As many events around the country have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, the public has been curious about whether the hot air balloon festival would be held as scheduled.

Yao made the announcement to postpone the event at a press conference on the county’s COVID-19 situation, saying that the length of the delay would depend on the pandemic.

Taitung County
Taiwan International Balloon Festival
hot air balloon
COVID-19
Taiwan
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces new vaccine distribution strategy
Taiwan announces new vaccine distribution strategy
2021/06/02 14:01
Takkyubin Taiwan overloaded with orders, halts low-temp deliveries
Takkyubin Taiwan overloaded with orders, halts low-temp deliveries
2021/06/02 12:13
Taiwanese in Norway take nationality case to European Court of Human Rights
Taiwanese in Norway take nationality case to European Court of Human Rights
2021/06/02 11:06
16% of COVID patients in Taiwan seriously ill
16% of COVID patients in Taiwan seriously ill
2021/06/02 10:49
TSMC new target of disinformation campaign amid Taiwan COVID surge
TSMC new target of disinformation campaign amid Taiwan COVID surge
2021/06/02 09:50

Updated : 2021-06-02 22:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases