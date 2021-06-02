Alexa
National Taiwan University ranks No. 20 on The Times Asian university list

Top-100 includes record 8 universities from Taiwan

  486
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 20:36
The main gate at National Taiwan University in Taipei City 

The main gate at National Taiwan University in Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) was listed No. 20, the highest of eight Taiwanese colleges, on The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings, reports said Wednesday (June 2).

China’s Tsinghua University finished at the top, followed by Peking University at No. 2 and National University of Singapore in third place.

It was the first time since 2016 that NTU was present in the top-20, and having eight colleges in the top-100 amounted to Taiwan’s best performance to date, CNA reported.

Taipei Medical University was ranked No. 30, with National Tsing Hua University, China Medical University, National Yang Ming University and National Chiao Tung University, which merged since, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, and National Cheng Kung University following in the lower half of the top-100.

“The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available,” the organizer of the list said.
Updated : 2021-06-02 22:37 GMT+08:00

