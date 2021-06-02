Alexa
Cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei nursing home

33 residents, 8 workers at nursing home confirmed to have COVID, with one death

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 20:10
New Taipei Department of Health Director Chen Ran-chou

New Taipei Department of Health Director Chen Ran-chou (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cluster infection has caused 33 residents and eight workers in a nursing home in New Taipei’s Tucheng District to be infected with COVID-19, and one person has died, CNA reported.

New Taipei Department of Health Director Chen Ran-chou (陳潤秋) said at an online press conference on Wednesday (June 2) that an 80-year-old resident ran a fever on May 28 and was sent to the hospital, where the resident tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment.

Following the positive diagnosis of the resident, PCR tests were administered to all people at the nursing home, including 38 residents and 13 workers. Test results showed that 25 residents and eight workers had the disease.

All the infected residents were sent to the hospital, where one died. The eight infected workers were sent to quarantine facilities.

The deceased is a 99-year-old woman who previously suffered a stroke and had lung conditions, according to the department.

The nursing home has been emptied and disinfected, and those who tested negative would be sent to other sites for care, the department said. It added that the source of the infection is still under investigation.

