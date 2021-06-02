600,000 Taiwan labors to benefit from new COVID-19 bailout

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) instructed that 600,000 labors previously excluded from coronavirus cash relief be subsidized, a Cabinet official said Wednesday (June 2), per Liberty Times.

The official pointed out that there are two main categories of workers who will benefit from the new measure, including the 600,000 labors.

The first category is self-employed workers who last year neither took out insurance nor were covered by the relief package. Each of them will receive a NT$30,000 (US$1,084) relief grant from the new bailout funds set to be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The second category is workers without fixed employers, such as vendors and painters with a salary of NT$24,000 per month or more, who were insured but ineligible for relief assistance last year. The new wave of relief will provide members of this group each no more than NT$30,000.

The emendation was initiated by the premier. The formal bailout and details will be promulgated Thursday after approval.

The source also said that self-employed workers and insured workers with a salary of NT$24,000 per month or less without a fixed employer can be paid the NT$30,000 subsidy even if they already received relief last year.

The coronavirus cash bailout was first implemented with a NT$60 billion budget at the end of last February. Later, in response to the impact of the epidemic, the budget was raised to NT$630 million.

On May 28, the Legislative Yuan reached an agreement to raise it for the fourth time to NT$840 million. The amendment passed on May 31, with a one-year extension granted for the relief budget.

A Cabinet meeting will be held Thursday to approve the new COVID-19 bailout, with a NT$260 million budget applied to various relief programs. It is expected that the first wave of relief subsidies will arrive on June 4.