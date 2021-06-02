KMT suggests Taiwan government dole out NT$10,000 to citizens in cash relief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang’s (KMT) caucus in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan is suggesting that the government dole out NT$10,000 (US$345) to every national as a general pandemic relief measure, UDN reported.

The suggestion was made on Wednesday (June 2) as an increase of NT$420 billion (US$14.48 billion) to the pandemic relief budget was put forward by the Executive Yuan.

KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said the caucus reached a preliminary conclusion that as part of the implementation of the relief budget, giving out cash to all Taiwanese is the simplest way to help people without requiring applications or gatherings.

Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷), another KMT legislator, said that delivering relief is urgent, as many people are struggling to sustain their livelihood. He said the phone in his office is ringing off the hook, mostly with calls related to relief measures. Giving out cash is the simplest way, he emphasized.

Many countries in the world, including the U.S. and Japan, have given considerable amounts of cash to their citizens in the last year, he said, and the practice has proven helpful.

Money will immediately put food on the table for needy families, the legislator continued, pointing out that remitting cash into people’s bank accounts will also avoid spurring crowds and impeding epidemic prevention. He urged the government to listen and avoid delays.