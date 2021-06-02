Alexa
Two-thirds of Taiwanese prefer imported COVID vaccines: Poll

Number of Taiwanese willing to get vaccinated rises to 85 % during current COVID surge

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 16:31
Vaccinating against COVID-19 in Kaohsiung City 

Vaccinating against COVID-19 in Kaohsiung City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two-thirds of Taiwanese prefer to be inoculated with an imported COVID-19 vaccine, while one in five would give Taiwanese shots a try, according to an opinion poll released Wednesday (June 2).

ETtoday asked citizens about their intentions as Taiwan-produced vaccines approach the end of their development process and the nation faces the third week of a COVID surge.

An initial question found that 20.6 percent of respondents were “very willing” to be vaccinated with a Taiwanese jab, 30.7 percent said they were “willing,” 20.5 percent were hesitant and 24.3 percent were completely opposed.

Yet, when respondents were presented with a free choice, 66.4 percent said they were hoping for an imported vaccine, and 19.5 percent said they preferred a locally made product.

The survey found that most of the Taiwanese polled supported the efforts of foundations and businesses to import vaccines to let the public choose between brands, with 77.4 percent of respondents approving of the government’s relaxation of restrictions on such imports.

As the COVID outbreak expanded, public willingness to be vaccinated also increased, from 38.3 percent in March to 71.5 percent in May, and up to 85.7 percent in June, the ETtoday poll found.

The poll, conducted between May 30 and June 1, received 1,520 valid responses, with a margin of error at 2.51 percent.
