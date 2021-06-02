Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s EVA Air ramps up frequency of flights to Los Angeles

Flight increase follows success of national carrier's business class

  116
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 15:26
EVA Air to fly on Los Angeles seven times a week 

EVA Air to fly on Los Angeles seven times a week  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air is increasing the weekly frequency of flights to Los Angeles due to the success of its business class, reports said Wednesday (June 2).

From June 7, there will be seven flights a week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and LAX instead of three, the Liberty Times reported.

The 39 business-class seats on the Boeing 777 the airline used on the route are often all filled due to many feeling that the COVID situation in the United States was improving, attracting residents and students from Taiwan, the report said.

Despite the success of its business class, the seats in economy class are reportedly more difficult to fill up.

A business class ticket between Taiwan and the U.S. West Coast costs between NT$100,000 (US$3,600) and NT$200,000, while a seat in economy class goes for between NT$70,000 and NT$80,000, according to the Liberty Times.
EVA Air
Los Angeles
LAX
business class
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan Airlines scraps several Taiwan routes during summer 2021
Japan Airlines scraps several Taiwan routes during summer 2021
2021/05/07 15:28
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
2021/04/30 13:45
Over 1,000 Taiwanese have booked trips to Palau
Over 1,000 Taiwanese have booked trips to Palau
2021/03/22 17:16
Taiwan’s EVA Air ranked 9th, 6th safest airline in 2021 by two groups
Taiwan’s EVA Air ranked 9th, 6th safest airline in 2021 by two groups
2021/01/20 15:57
Taiwan puts health before wealth in COVID battle
Taiwan puts health before wealth in COVID battle
2021/01/07 20:44

Updated : 2021-06-02 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15