Taiwan’s EVA Air ramps up frequency of flights to Los Angeles

EVA Air to fly on Los Angeles seven times a week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air is increasing the weekly frequency of flights to Los Angeles due to the success of its business class, reports said Wednesday (June 2).

From June 7, there will be seven flights a week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and LAX instead of three, the Liberty Times reported.

The 39 business-class seats on the Boeing 777 the airline used on the route are often all filled due to many feeling that the COVID situation in the United States was improving, attracting residents and students from Taiwan, the report said.

Despite the success of its business class, the seats in economy class are reportedly more difficult to fill up.

A business class ticket between Taiwan and the U.S. West Coast costs between NT$100,000 (US$3,600) and NT$200,000, while a seat in economy class goes for between NT$70,000 and NT$80,000, according to the Liberty Times.