Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan Railways bento shops in Taipei closed due to COVID

One infection reported at TRA shop, services halted for disinfection

  180
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 15:14
(Facebook, TRA image)

(Facebook, TRA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwan Railways bento box shops in Taipei have suspended services until June 14 after a worker was confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19.

The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) employee received a positive PCR test on Tuesday (June 1). Three of the seven workers who have come into contact with the employee tested negative, and the source of the infection has failed to be identified, reported Liberty Times.

Two TRA shops at Taipei Main Station and one each at Nangang and Songshan stations have shuttered for disinfection as a precautionary measure. Only one location on the basement floor of Taipei Main Station remains open for bento box sales.

The signature meal boxes for Taipei are prepared by two systems, one at the railway’s catering department and the other at its Taipei restaurant. The meals are available at stores in Taipei and Taoyuan.

Bento sales have suffered a slump since Taiwan went into Level 3 COVID restrictions in mid-May, leading to a drop in rail transport ridership. The company has mounted a campaign to offer hot deals for medical workers this month, and it is eying expanding bento availability via partnerships with Uber Eats and Foodpanda.
bento
TRA
Taiwan Railways
Taipei
Taiwan
bento boxes
COVID
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
2021/06/01 22:23
Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May
Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May
2021/06/01 22:22
Former KMT lawmaker condemned for jumping Taiwan’s COVID vaccination line
Former KMT lawmaker condemned for jumping Taiwan’s COVID vaccination line
2021/06/01 22:02
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
2021/06/01 21:55
Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning
Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning
2021/06/01 19:09

Updated : 2021-06-02 16:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15