Taiwan Railways bento shops in Taipei closed due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwan Railways bento box shops in Taipei have suspended services until June 14 after a worker was confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19.

The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) employee received a positive PCR test on Tuesday (June 1). Three of the seven workers who have come into contact with the employee tested negative, and the source of the infection has failed to be identified, reported Liberty Times.

Two TRA shops at Taipei Main Station and one each at Nangang and Songshan stations have shuttered for disinfection as a precautionary measure. Only one location on the basement floor of Taipei Main Station remains open for bento box sales.

The signature meal boxes for Taipei are prepared by two systems, one at the railway’s catering department and the other at its Taipei restaurant. The meals are available at stores in Taipei and Taoyuan.

Bento sales have suffered a slump since Taiwan went into Level 3 COVID restrictions in mid-May, leading to a drop in rail transport ridership. The company has mounted a campaign to offer hot deals for medical workers this month, and it is eying expanding bento availability via partnerships with Uber Eats and Foodpanda.