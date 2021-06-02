Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 2) reported 372 new local coronavirus cases, 177 backlog cases, and 12 deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 149.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 372 local coronavirus cases, an increase of 42 percent over the previous day. Chen also announced 12 deaths and 177 cases that had been added retroactively, resulting in a total of 549 cases reported.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 207 males and 165 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 2 to June 1. The 177 retroactively added cases include 96 males and 81 females between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 13 to May 30.

Of the 549 new and backlog local cases, 310 were in New Taipei City, 152 in Taipei City, 28 in Taoyuan City, 18 in Keelung City, 12 in Miaoli County, 10 in Changhua County, five in Kaohsiung City, four in Taitung County, three in Taichung City, two each in Hsinchu County and Tainan City, and one case each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, and Hualien County.

Epidemiological investigations found that of the 87 cases that were outside of Taipei City and New Taipei City, one had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua District. There are 65 cases from other known sources and 21 from unknown sources, with related investigations still ongoing. There were no imported cases reported on Wednesday.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 13 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday include seven men and five women, aged 60 to 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 13-29, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 16 and June 1. The dates of death ranged from May 28 to June 1.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 551,478 COVID-19 tests, with 488,696 coming back negative. Out of the 9,389 confirmed cases, 1,141 were imported, 8,195 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 24 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 149 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminded the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.