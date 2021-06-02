Taiwan announces new vaccine distribution strategy

Table showing COVID-19 priority vaccination groups and the population of each group (Venice Tang image) Table showing COVID-19 priority vaccination groups and the population of each group (Venice Tang image) (Taiwan News photo)

PINGTUNG (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced its latest COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy during a press conference on Monday (May 31).

With the new strategy, the CECC aims to prioritize three groups: Healthcare workers (Group 1), central and government epidemic prevention personnel (Group 2), and frontline workers with high risks of COVID-19 contact (Group 3) in Taipei and New Taipei, after receiving 410,000 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines and 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccines.

On May 27, 150,000 AZ jabs were first distributed to Group 1. The remaining 260,000 shots were given out to Group 1 nationwide on May 31, as well as to those in Group 2 and Group 3 from Taipei City and New Taipei City. The Twin Cities (雙北, "double north") received the most shots as they are the hotspot of Taiwan’s current COVID-19 outbreak.

The nation has halted self-paid vaccines to the public and only allows a total of 10 priority groups to receive publicly funded vaccines. Only after those in the first three groups are fully vaccinated can the other groups receive shots in consecutive order.

The 10 approved priority groups are:

Group 1: Healthcare workers

Group 2: Central and government epidemic prevention personnel

Group 3: Frontline workers with high risks of COVID-19 contact

Group 4: Those required to travel abroad

Group 5: Public order management personnel (police, firefighters)

Group 6: Volunteers, long-term caretakers, and care receivers at social welfare organizations

Group 7: National security personnel

Group 8: Those aged 65 and above

Group 9: People aged 19 to 65 with life-threatening conditions, rare diseases, or other histories of major illness

Group 10: Those between the ages of 50 and 64

According to a CECC press release, Taiwan has secured 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from overseas and pre-purchased 10 million doses of domestically produced vaccines. By May 31, a total of 461,647 people were vaccinated in the country.

During Wednesday's (Jun 2) press conference, CECC Health Minister, Chen Shih-Chung (陳時中) said that from other countries’ experiences, the vaccines' effects will start showing after 20 percent of the population is vaccinated. He further added, "with 40 percent of the population vaccinated, Taiwan can achieve a certain level of protection, while 60 percent will allow the country to have good control over the virus."

The health minister stated that with the public’s cooperation and the recruitment of sufficient medical workers, Taiwan can reach a high vaccination rate in September. "Taiwan may be able to get 60 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one shot by the end of October" Chen explained in the press conference.

However, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-Yi said, with the vaccination information CECC has provided, "it will take until Lunar New Year to achieve herd immunity", during Wednesday's (Jun 2) press conference.

According to National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology expert Kuo Shu-Chen (郭書辰), to achieve herd immunity, at least 70 to 80 percent of Taiwanese need to be fully vaccinated.

The second batch of AZ vaccines arrived at Taoyuan International Airport on May 19, while the first batch of 150,000 Moderna shots arrived on May 28 and is expected to be distributed within one week.