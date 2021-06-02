Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek to deliver its first Armv9 chip by year’s end

MediaTek ships hundreds of millions of Arm-based chips a year: Arm CEO

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 13:41
MediaTek chip (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek is set to deliver its first commercially available Armv9 chip by the end of this year, according to Arm CEO Simon Segars.

Speaking during a keynote speech at the virtual Computex 2021, Segars described MediaTek as a long-time partner. The Taiwanese company ships hundreds of millions of Arm-based chips a year, in addition to using the British company’s Total Compute Solutions to expand the reach of mobile devices and enter new markets, Segars said.

Arm unveiled its new Armv9 architecture earlier this year, which was the first time in over a decade the company upgraded its core designs. Armv9 focuses on security while offering improved performance, digital signal processing, and machine learning capabilities, according to Digitimes.

New processor cores offered by Arm include the Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPU designs. According to the British semiconductor company, the Armv9 Cortex CPUs are meant for a wide range of consumer devices made for several different workloads and use cases.

MediaTek said its first smartphone product using Armv9 technologies will be ready for the market by year’s end, according to the report. “The Armv9 architecture will play a role as we design next-generation Dimensity 5G products with new capabilities, features, and user experiences,” Digitimes cited Kevin Jou (周漁君), MediaTek CTO, as saying.
MediaTek
Arm
Armv9 architecture
Arm CEO Simon Segars

Updated : 2021-06-02 16:11 GMT+08:00

