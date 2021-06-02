Alexa
Taiwan Marines fire anti-tank missile during nighttime drills

Two brigades took part in exercise in Taiwan's Pingtung County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 13:30
Marines fire a missile (right) which rises slightly before slamming into its target (left) (Facebook, ROCNAVY photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy released pictures of its Marines firing a mid-range anti-tank missile during nighttime exercises, reports said Wednesday (June 2).

While no precise date was given on the Navy’s Facebook page, the units involved were the 66th and 99th Marine Brigades, CNA reported. The drill, part of marine training, took place near Checheng in Pingtung County. M60A3 tanks, 120mm mortars, and Humvees were also involved.

The 66th Marine Brigade is based in the Taoyuan City district of Guishan, on the edge of the Greater Taipei region, while the 99th brigade is stationed in the Linyuan District of Kaohsiung City. The latter is also responsible for the defense of Taiping and Dongsha Islands, per CNA.

Taiwan’s military has been preparing for the 37th Han Kuang war games scheduled to start next month, though some alterations maybe be made due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, military leaders have said.
Navy
Marines
missiles
anti-tank missiles
Pingtung County
Checheng

