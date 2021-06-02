Official from former ally Solomon Islands in Taiwan for medical treatment

TAIPEI (Taipei News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it is happy to see that a former diplomatic ally has confidence in Taiwanese healthcare after a Solomon Islands provincial premier arrived in the nation for medical treatment.

Malaita Province Premier Daniel Suidani landed in Taiwan on Wednesday (May 26) to undergo CT scans five months after a possible brain lesion was discovered. Since the Solomon Islands does not have a CT scanner, the premier chose to fly to the East Asian nation.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Suidani is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in accordance with Taiwan’s epidemic prevention regulations. He will seek a medical diagnosis and treatment after completing quarantine, CNA reported.

The spokesperson said Sudani had been feeling unwell and sought treatment last year. He still needs a more precise examination to confirm the cause of his ailment.

The premier’s staff decided to apply for an overseas referral, and Sudani reportedly asked the Taiwanese government for treatment based on his trust in the country's medical services.

Ou said that considering that Sudani is a long-term friend who has continuously supported Taiwan, the government decided to approve his visit based on humanitarian considerations.

The Solomon Islands broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in September 2019 and switched recognition to China instead.