Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Official from former ally Solomon Islands in Taiwan for medical treatment

Foreign ministry says it's pleased by provincial premier's confidence in nation's medical services

  651
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 12:43
Solomon Islands provincial Premier Daniel Suidani (Facebook, Daniel Suidani photo)

Solomon Islands provincial Premier Daniel Suidani (Facebook, Daniel Suidani photo)

TAIPEI (Taipei News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it is happy to see that a former diplomatic ally has confidence in Taiwanese healthcare after a Solomon Islands provincial premier arrived in the nation for medical treatment.

Malaita Province Premier Daniel Suidani landed in Taiwan on Wednesday (May 26) to undergo CT scans five months after a possible brain lesion was discovered. Since the Solomon Islands does not have a CT scanner, the premier chose to fly to the East Asian nation.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Suidani is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in accordance with Taiwan’s epidemic prevention regulations. He will seek a medical diagnosis and treatment after completing quarantine, CNA reported.

The spokesperson said Sudani had been feeling unwell and sought treatment last year. He still needs a more precise examination to confirm the cause of his ailment.

The premier’s staff decided to apply for an overseas referral, and Sudani reportedly asked the Taiwanese government for treatment based on his trust in the country's medical services.

Ou said that considering that Sudani is a long-term friend who has continuously supported Taiwan, the government decided to approve his visit based on humanitarian considerations.

The Solomon Islands broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in September 2019 and switched recognition to China instead.
Solomon Islands
diplomatic ally
Daniel Suidani
Malaita Province
MOFA
Joanne Ou

RELATED ARTICLES

US issues tax-exempt cards for Taiwan diplomats
US issues tax-exempt cards for Taiwan diplomats
2021/05/31 16:16
Taiwan shows 'humanitarian aid is not about politics'
Taiwan shows 'humanitarian aid is not about politics'
2021/05/28 17:25
China irate after Taiwan's Joseph Wu referred to as 'foreign minister'
China irate after Taiwan's Joseph Wu referred to as 'foreign minister'
2021/05/28 14:16
World Health Assembly set to rule on Taiwan's participation
World Health Assembly set to rule on Taiwan's participation
2021/05/22 10:46
Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy
Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy
2021/05/20 13:55

Updated : 2021-06-02 16:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15