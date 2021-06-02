Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC starts construction on Arizona plant

CEO says 5-nm Phoenix facility on track to begin volume production in 2024

  143
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 11:12
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Tuesday (June 1) that it has started construction at its Arizona site.

Speaking at the company’s annual technology symposium, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said the planned 5-nanometer process fab remains on track, with volume production expected to start sometime in 2024, according to Reuters. The company plans to spend around US$12 billion to build the plant on a 1,129-acre tract of land it bought in north Phoenix.

TSMC’s announcement refutes claims by Reuters in mid-May that the company was considering upgrading the 5-nm plant to a more advanced 3-nm facility. Reuters claims TSMC intends to build as many as six factories at its Arizona campus over the next 10 to 15 years.

Wei also said the company’s next 3-nanometer process chips are on schedule to begin volume production by the second half of next year. The chips will be manufactured at their facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan.
TSMC
TSMC Arizona
C.C. Wei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC has over 20 participating companies for new Japan facility
Taiwan’s TSMC has over 20 participating companies for new Japan facility
2021/06/01 11:50
Taiwan’s TSMC starts 5nm A15 chip production for iPhone 13
Taiwan’s TSMC starts 5nm A15 chip production for iPhone 13
2021/05/28 13:39
Taiwan’s TSMC responsible for about 70% of contract MCU production
Taiwan’s TSMC responsible for about 70% of contract MCU production
2021/05/27 13:28
Worker at Taiwan's TSMC confirmed with COVID
Worker at Taiwan's TSMC confirmed with COVID
2021/05/27 12:45
Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped on reports of project with Sony
Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped on reports of project with Sony
2021/05/26 16:00

Updated : 2021-06-02 12:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines