Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese in Norway take nationality case to European Court of Human Rights

Taiwanese sue Norway over its mislabeling of them as 'China' nationals on their residency permits

  524
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 11:06
Joseph, leader of the Taiwanese in Norway Nationality Rectification Campaign, speaking with his lawyer. (Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association photo)

Joseph, leader of the Taiwanese in Norway Nationality Rectification Campaign, speaking with his lawyer. (Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taipei News) — Taiwanese living in Norway are eager to correct their nationality after filing a lawsuit in May against the Norwegian government for labeling them as “Chinese” on their residency permits.

The Taiwanese in Norway Nationality Rectification Campaign attempted to address this mislabeling by suing their host government in the Nordic country’s Supreme Court last November.

However, the court ruled that “the appeal cannot proceed,” with no further explanation given. It also ignored the group’s request to appear in court and their right to a fair hearing.

As a result, the campaign's leader, who goes by the name Joseph (約瑟夫), decided to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and sue Norway for human rights violations.

According to ECHR procedures, the plaintiff may appeal to the court only after it has exhausted all “domestic remedies.” Plaintiffs must submit an application to the court within six months of a decision from the Supreme Court of the relevant country.

“By requesting the Norwegian government to correctly register our nationality as Taiwanese, we have no intention to challenge its diplomatic prerogative to decide whether to recognize Taiwan as a State or to hamper the pursuit of its best national interests,” a Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association (TDDA) press release quoted Joseph as saying.

He added, “Our only hope is that our right to be treated and recognized as nationals of Taiwan could be respected by the state of residence like our Taiwanese compatriots residing in many other European countries.”

Joseph noted that many European countries accept “Taiwanese” as a nationality on residency documentation without having recognized Taiwan diplomatically. In fact, Norway used to do the same before 2010.

If this lawsuit is successful, it will be the first time the ECHR rules on a national identity issue, the TDDA said. Since the ECHR’s ruling is legally binding in all 47 member states that have signed the European Convention on Human Rights, this would mean that none of these countries can register Taiwanese citizens as "Chinese."

“Through this lawsuit, I hope the international community can discuss the issue of Taiwanese identity more," Joseph said, adding that he hopes "more Taiwanese voices can be heard by the world.”
Taiwan
My Name My Right
ECHR
Taiwanese in Norway
Nationality Rectification Campagin

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
2021/06/01 22:23
Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May
Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May
2021/06/01 22:22
Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning
Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning
2021/06/01 19:09
First wave of plum rains brings 200 mm of rain to Taiwan in 2 days
First wave of plum rains brings 200 mm of rain to Taiwan in 2 days
2021/06/01 18:56
Fate of KMT-led referendum up in air
Fate of KMT-led referendum up in air
2021/06/01 16:19

Updated : 2021-06-02 12:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines