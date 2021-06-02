16% of COVID patients in Taiwan seriously ill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (June 1) that over 16 percent of Taiwan's COVID-19 cases have been categorized as severe, with 224 on ventilators.

Taiwan is currently experiencing its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with over 100 new local cases for 18 days in a row. Along with the surge in local infections has been an increase in serious cases.

At a press conference that afternoon, CECC official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said that since April 20, there have been 7,431 persons diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these patients, 16.3 percent, or 1,209, have been deemed severe.

Among patients that are 60 or older, the percent classified as seriously ill is 30.2 percent at 859 patients. He said there are 224 coronavirus patients currently on ventilators, more than double the 99 reported a week ago.

He said that the recent spike in cases has placed a strain on hospitals in northern Taiwan. In order to increase the capacity of hospitals in Greater Taipei, 38 patients were transferred to facilities in southern Taiwan on Monday (May 31), according to Lo.

During the press conference, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 13 coronavirus-related deaths, including 10 men and three women, aged 60 to 80.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 13-27, while the date of diagnosis ranged between May 17 and 29. The dates of death ranged from May 24-31.