Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

16% of COVID patients in Taiwan seriously ill

224 COVID patients on ventilators in Taiwan, 1,209 seriously ill

  793
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 10:49
16% of COVID patients in Taiwan seriously ill

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (June 1) that over 16 percent of Taiwan's COVID-19 cases have been categorized as severe, with 224 on ventilators.

Taiwan is currently experiencing its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with over 100 new local cases for 18 days in a row. Along with the surge in local infections has been an increase in serious cases.

At a press conference that afternoon, CECC official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said that since April 20, there have been 7,431 persons diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these patients, 16.3 percent, or 1,209, have been deemed severe.

Among patients that are 60 or older, the percent classified as seriously ill is 30.2 percent at 859 patients. He said there are 224 coronavirus patients currently on ventilators, more than double the 99 reported a week ago.

He said that the recent spike in cases has placed a strain on hospitals in northern Taiwan. In order to increase the capacity of hospitals in Greater Taipei, 38 patients were transferred to facilities in southern Taiwan on Monday (May 31), according to Lo.

During the press conference, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 13 coronavirus-related deaths, including 10 men and three women, aged 60 to 80.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 13-27, while the date of diagnosis ranged between May 17 and 29. The dates of death ranged from May 24-31.
ventilator
ventilators
severe cases
Covid cases
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 cases
Covid infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
2021/06/01 22:23
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
2021/06/01 13:27
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
2021/05/31 16:06
Taiwan reports record 19 COVID deaths on Friday
Taiwan reports record 19 COVID deaths on Friday
2021/05/28 15:42
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 19 deaths, 258 retroactive cases
2021/05/28 14:27

Updated : 2021-06-02 12:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines