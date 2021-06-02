Alexa
China vice premier holds talks with U.S. Treasury secretary

By REUTERS
2021/06/02 09:56
China and the United States agreed that bilateral economic relations are very important, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a video conversation between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday.

The two sides had extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, Xinhua said.

The two sides also expressed willingness to maintain communication, Xinhua reported.

Updated : 2021-06-02 12:20 GMT+08:00

