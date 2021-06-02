Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

TSMC new target of disinformation campaign amid Taiwan COVID surge

Rumors targeting Taiwan’s tech firms aim to create panic

  953
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/02 09:50
Fake news targeting TSMC 

Fake news targeting TSMC  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s tech companies have become the latest targets of a relentless Chinese disinformation campaign as the country struggles to keep its COVID-19 outbreak in check.

The Investigation Bureau revealed on Tuesday (June 1) that Facebook and Twitter accounts with IPs based in foreign countries have been spreading rumors of cluster infections at tech firms in the Hsinchu Science Park. The science park is one of the country’s major tech hubs, housing the headquarters of several industry players, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

One social media post written in simplified Chinese reads: “Why is there a large crowd outside TSMC? Did the workers get infected?” The Investigation Bureau believes it was produced by a Chinese netizen, judging from terms it used and the comments, wrote CNA.

A leading semiconductor foundry, TSMC accounts for 30 percent of the market-cap weighted TAIEX, and its showing has a great impact on the equity market. The company has reported sporadic COVID cases in Taiwan but says its operations are unaffected.

In addition, an actor posing as a Hsinchu-based corporate managers association has launched an online petition for vaccine procurement, exploiting this highly contentious topic that is gripping the country. The public is advised to exercise discretion when encountering news from dubious sources.

Taiwan has come under attack by the disinformation campaign as the country grapples with its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak. False stories such as “mass COVID cremations” and “doctored COVID data” have surfaced on social media.
TSMC
COVID
COVID-19
outbreak
Taiwan
disinformation
Hsinchu Science Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
2021/06/01 22:23
Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May
Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May
2021/06/01 22:22
Former KMT lawmaker condemned for jumping Taiwan’s COVID vaccination line
Former KMT lawmaker condemned for jumping Taiwan’s COVID vaccination line
2021/06/01 22:02
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
2021/06/01 21:55
Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning
Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning
2021/06/01 19:09

Updated : 2021-06-02 12:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines