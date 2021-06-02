Radium Medical Aesthetics Implements Virtual Consultation Amidst Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 June 2021 - Radium Medical Aesthetics announced last week that it has rolled out its virtual consultation service as a convenient way for patients to consult their doctors amidst the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions. This is part of the clinic's response to the announcement of the new measures and its commitment to tackling the virus.

Designed for new patients who wish to schedule an initial appointment to find out more about treatments, this virtual channel allows patients to speak to a doctor without having to spend time travelling to the clinic and potentially exposing themselves to the virus.

With this new service, patients can easily schedule an appointment via the clinic's hotline or write in via SMS or WhatsApp. The clinic has stated that each session will take approximately 15 minutes, during which patients can clarify doubts or ask questions, discuss pre- and post-treatment plans, prices, and obtain quotations provided by the doctors.

Thereafter, patients are only required to come for a face-to-face consultation when they are keen to proceed with the treatment. This is necessary as it allows doctors to conduct a thorough assessment of the patient before undergoing any procedure.

Restricted Operations During Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

In compliance with the measures imposed during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), limited services will be offered at the clinic.

All facial treatments are temporarily deferred and only medical treatments are allowed. The clinic plans to resume regular operations once the COVID-19 situation in Singapore improves and the current restrictions ease.

Following the Prime Minister's address on the 31st of May, it is highly likely that the restrictions will be eased after 13th of June.

Radium Medical Aesthetics has stated that patients affected by the new measures will have their packages extended and appointments postponed, reassuring all concerned parties that the clinic will work hand in hand with them to ensure that their treatments are properly rescheduled.

Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Measures

To protect the safety of their staff and patients, the clinic has ramped up their COVID-19 safety measures, implementing the following measures at their premises:

Mandatory check-in using the TraceTogether app from 17 May 2021

Compulsory submission of health declaration forms and screening

All patients must keep their masks on at all times unless treatment is carried out

Rigorous cleaning and disinfection of the clinic daily

Staggering of patient appointments to avoid overcrowding at the clinic

Only 1 visitor is allowed to accompany the patient

Disposable bed liners are tossed after every patient





About Radium Medical Aesthetics

Radium Medical Aesthetics is a leading aesthetic clinic in Singapore that offers a broad range of services to address a variety of issues. The clinic prides itself on their excellent customer service and safe treatments, offering their customers only the latest, non-invasive and FDA-approved/ CE-marked medical aesthetic treatments like Sculptra dermal fillers, PicoSure laser, Ultherapy, PDO Thread Lift, TriLipo™ Body Contouring, nose fillers, Profhilo skin remodelling, and more.

For more information, please visit: https://radium-aesthetics.com/

#RadiumMedicalAesthetics