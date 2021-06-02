Qualtrics Announces Significant Expansion Plans to Support Customer Growth Across Asia Pacific and Japan

Company to hire 1,200 employees across the region by 2024

5x expansion of APJ workforce in response to growing demand for Qualtrics Experience Management solutions

Qualtrics has never been more relevant as businesses and governments design customer and employee experiences for a post-pandemic world

Additional investments include Qualtrics' new data centre in Singapore and APJ headquarters in Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 2 June 2021 - Qualtrics, (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced plans to hire 1,200 new employees across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). The company is investing in talent and scaling its operations across the region - including opening a new headquarters in Sydney and data centre in Singapore - as businesses and governments increasingly turn to Qualtrics to help them deliver incredible customer, employee, brand, and product experiences.





In today's digital world – where it is easier than ever for employees to switch jobs or customers to change service providers – businesses and governments are choosing Qualtrics to help them retain and engage employees, and find new customers while strengthening relationships with the ones they already have. The Qualtrics Experience Management Operating System enables customers to bring together all of their experience data – what their customers and employees are telling them about their company and brand – analyse it, and use workflows to take action.





"Organizations around the world are in the middle of an experience transformation –– and there is a massive market and category opportunity ahead of us," said Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics. "We see this as some of the best organizations in the world – like Standard Chartered, Clarins, Atlassian, and Mitsubishi Electric – are using Qualtrics to retain and engage their employees, and to find new customers and keep the ones they already have."

"Experience data is becoming the most valuable data within an organisation, and Qualtrics has a 10-year head start in this market," added Serafin. "The investments we're making today will help us grow across Asia Pacific and Japan, and ensure we continue to help our customers build their next great customer, employee, product, and brand experiences."

"To help our customers succeed in this age of experience transformation, Qualtrics is committed to continually investing in and expanding our local operations. In the last year alone in Asia Pacific and Japan, we have established teams in entirely new countries for the first time, announced a new data centre, relocated to a larger regional HQ, and highlighted our intention to rapidly scale our local team. As a result, Qualtrics continues to lead the way in equipping businesses and governments with the tools, services, expertise, and support needed to design new experiences for our evolving world, and then continuously improve them," said Brigid Archibald, Managing Director for Qualtrics in APJ.

Iconic Businesses Across APJ Succeed with Qualtrics

Businesses and governments across APJ are turning to Qualtrics to design and improve the experiences they deliver, including:

Atlassian - Employee insights captured by Qualtrics are helping inform Atlassian's Team Anywhere policy as the company redesigns the way it works for a post-pandemic world. By regularly capturing insights into how its 5,000+ global employees feel and the support and tools they need, Atlassian is able to make continuous improvements to its employee experience that drive business outcomes, such as talent acquisition and improved productivity. For more information click here.

Qualtrics Leads the Way with Experience Management in APJ





With plans to add 1,200 new jobs by the end of 2024, Qualtrics is increasing its investment in APJ to accelerate the significant growth already achieved since launching in the region in 2015.





This includes a new addition to the company's data centre network in the region, with the opening of a new location in Singapore in 2021 ensuring all governments and businesses across Southeast Asia comply with data sovereignty and security requirements when using Qualtrics. The company also moved to a new APJ HQ in Sydney at the beginning of 2021 in preparation for the expansion, and in 2020 formally launched operations in Hong Kong, South Korea, and India.





As part of this regional growth, Qualtrics has made a number of new senior hires including the appointment of Jason Laufer to Managing Director for ANZ, John Seo to Managing Director for Korea, and Navneet Narula to Managing Director for India.

Through the expanded team and capabilities, Qualtrics will provide customers with world-class support and services enabling them to quickly and effectively discover and take action on the immediate and evolving needs of customers, employees, and the wider market. Additionally, customers will gain access to local and global industry leaders and XM communities to share learnings and best practice, and receive breakthrough research and benchmarks from the Qualtrics XM Institute.

Qualtrics is hiring for its seven offices - in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, India, and Hong Kong - and all departments, including sales, professional services engineering, operations, customer success, and marketing.

Additional information

For more information about careers at Qualtrics, visit qualtrics.com/careers/us/en

For more information about what it's like to work at Qualtrics, visit qualtrics.com/qualtrics-life/

For more information about Qualtrics, visit qualtrics.com/au

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-Data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM PlatformTM is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2021 and full year 2021, Qualtrics' growth strategy and business aspirations, its market position, and the continued impact of COVID-19 on its business and operations.





