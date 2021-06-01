Over 300 students and school staff test positive for COVID across Taiwan in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Schools at all levels in Taiwan have been closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, while the number of infections has doubled despite a Level 3 alert.

Taipei City has seen over 100 students and school staff test positive for the virus, said a city government official on Tuesday (June 1).

A nationwide closure of schools went into effect on May 18, and the order has been extended to June 14, as by May 25, cases had surged among students to nearly 150 across Taiwan. By May 31, that number had more than doubled to 325, including 10 imported cases at colleges.

On June 1, a Taipei City government official told Apple Daily that the total numbers of students and staff at preschools, primary schools, and secondary schools with COVID in the city alone had exceeded 100. Chen Su-hui (陳素慧), deputy chief of the city government's education department, said many of them contracted the virus from family members.

In response to the escalating situation, some schools in the city have advised parents in emails to avoid family gatherings and grocery shopping trips to minimize the risk of infection.

Many schools have announced that graduation ceremonies will be held online in June.