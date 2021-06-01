Alexa
Taiwanese man diagnosed with COVID after drowning

Man received post-mortem coronavirus test

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 19:09
(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 1) announced 13 deaths from COVID-19, including a man in his 60s who tested positive for the disease after drowning, CNA reported.

The drowned man had pre-existing chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. He ran a fever on May 20 and drowned on May 24. He was tested post-mortem for COVID-19 on May 24, however, his diagnosis was not confirmed until May 28.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that currently all people who do not die of natural causes and whose cause of death is deemed suspicious by prosecutors and police will be tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19
CECC
drowning
Taiwan
pandemic

Updated : 2021-06-01 22:34 GMT+08:00

