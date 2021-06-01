Alexa
Former KMT lawmaker condemned for jumping Taiwan’s COVID vaccination line

Hospital stated Huang listed for vaccination in northern Taiwan, not in Kaohsiung

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 22:02
Former KMT Legislator Huang Chao-shun

Former KMT Legislator Huang Chao-shun (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Former Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Huang Chao-shun (黃昭順) has sparked a backlash by jumping Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination line in Taiwan’s southern city of Kaohsiung.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, cities and counties nationwide have placed their frontline workers in the top priority group to receive vaccination against the disease.

However, news broke that Huang had jumped the line by having taken a jab at E-Da Dachang Hospital in Kaohsiung, causing controversy and prompting Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) to declare on Monday (May 31) that the city accepts no line jumping, no special privileges, and no exceptions when it comes to the vaccine administration, per CNA.

In response, the former KMT legislator claimed she is an active pharmacist and used a leftover vaccine dose for the jab.

Kaohsiung Department of Health specialist Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎) said on Tuesday that Huang was not on the city’s list of people to receive the vaccine at this stage, which is limited to medical workers in the city.

The department gave a severe warning to E-Da Dachang Hospital following the incident, saying it will more closely monitor the vaccination process.

The hospital stated that Huang is an active pharmacist but was listed for vaccination in northern Taiwan. The hospital claimed it accepted her request to save her from traveling.

