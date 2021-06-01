Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

First wave of plum rains brings 200 mm of rain to Taiwan in 2 days

Nantou, Taichung, Hualien, and Miaoli all report over 300 mm of rain

  205
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 18:56
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year's first wave of plum rains has brought over 200 millimeters of rainfall to 100 weather stations across Taiwan over the course of a little over two days.

Taiwan has been suffering from water shortages for the first half of the year as it deals with its worst drought in 56 years. However, the first major plum rain weather front of the year has started to slowly replenish many of Taiwan's nearly empty reservoirs.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), from midnight Sunday (May 30) to 5 a.m. on Tuesday (June 1), 100 weather stations in Taiwan recorded over 200 mm of rain. Of these weather stations, rainfall in the three stations in Nantou's Renai Township exceeded 400 mm.

The top three weather stations in terms of rainfall during this period were led by a station in Nantou County that recorded 433.5 mm of rain. In second place was a station in Taichung City with 399 mm, and third place went to a station in Hualien County that recorded 350 mm.

A total of 11 other weather station recorded an excess of 300 mm of rain, including Taichung City's Heping District, Hualien County's Xiulin Township, Miaoli County's Tai'an Township, Nantou County's Yuchi Township, Miaoli County's Gongguan Township, Miaoli County's Tongluo Township, Nantou County's Puli Township, Nantou County's Guoxing Township, Miaoli County's Sanyi Township, Miaoli County's Dahu Township, and Miaoli County's Yuanli Township.

The wave of plum rain brought at least 100 mm of precipitation to most of Taiwan, with the exception of Taitung County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County
plum rains
rain
precipitation
drought
Taiwan drought
reservoirs
reservoir
heavy rain
plum rain weather front
plum rain season

RELATED ARTICLES

Rains bring 18 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir
Rains bring 18 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir
2021/05/31 12:11
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
2021/05/30 11:07
Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
2021/05/29 13:45
Plum rains to last for 5 days in Taiwan starting Saturday
Plum rains to last for 5 days in Taiwan starting Saturday
2021/05/27 17:25
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
2021/05/26 20:58

Updated : 2021-06-01 20:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination