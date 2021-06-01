First wave of plum rains brings 200 mm of rain to Taiwan in 2 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year's first wave of plum rains has brought over 200 millimeters of rainfall to 100 weather stations across Taiwan over the course of a little over two days.

Taiwan has been suffering from water shortages for the first half of the year as it deals with its worst drought in 56 years. However, the first major plum rain weather front of the year has started to slowly replenish many of Taiwan's nearly empty reservoirs.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), from midnight Sunday (May 30) to 5 a.m. on Tuesday (June 1), 100 weather stations in Taiwan recorded over 200 mm of rain. Of these weather stations, rainfall in the three stations in Nantou's Renai Township exceeded 400 mm.

The top three weather stations in terms of rainfall during this period were led by a station in Nantou County that recorded 433.5 mm of rain. In second place was a station in Taichung City with 399 mm, and third place went to a station in Hualien County that recorded 350 mm.

A total of 11 other weather station recorded an excess of 300 mm of rain, including Taichung City's Heping District, Hualien County's Xiulin Township, Miaoli County's Tai'an Township, Nantou County's Yuchi Township, Miaoli County's Gongguan Township, Miaoli County's Tongluo Township, Nantou County's Puli Township, Nantou County's Guoxing Township, Miaoli County's Sanyi Township, Miaoli County's Dahu Township, and Miaoli County's Yuanli Township.

The wave of plum rain brought at least 100 mm of precipitation to most of Taiwan, with the exception of Taitung County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County