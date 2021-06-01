Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan expects 2 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive in June

CECC to announce plans for major vaccination drive on Wednesday

  919
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 17:50
Nurses working at a Taipei hospital 

Nurses working at a Taipei hospital  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid complaints that Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program is moving too slowly, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Tuesday (June 1) that 2 million vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive in the country by the end of the month.

The distribution of 410,000 AstraZeneca doses has begun, while 150,000 Moderna shots have also arrived.

As 2 million doses are expected to be flown in later this month, Chen said he would announce plans for a large-scale vaccination program on Wednesday (June 2), CNA reported.

In previous statements, the minister said he expected that 60 percent of Taiwan’s more than 23 million inhabitants will have received their first jab by the end of October.

Chen, who also heads Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said he was unable to provide more details about the brand or origin of the vaccines expected this month. The delivery schedule is not his to decide, and there has been a run on vaccines internationally, he added.

The only thing he can do is make sure the 2 million doses arrive in June and are quickly administered to the public, the minister said. According to official data, 461,647 people had received jabs as of Monday (May 31), including 34,315 that day.
COVID-19
vaccines
vaccination
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
2021/05/31 21:01
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
2021/05/31 20:56
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
2021/05/31 17:55
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
2021/05/31 15:09
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
2021/05/31 13:10

Updated : 2021-06-01 20:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination