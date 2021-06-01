Alexa
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines

Chen said residents can choose vaccine but warned it could delay inoculations

  2093
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 17:18
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 1) announced it is planning to allow people who opt for self-paid vaccines to choose the brand they will receive.

As Taiwan begins to import a variety of vaccines and prepares to release its own, there is a growing public demand to be able to choose the brand when self-paid vaccinations resume. At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) appeared to acquiesce to this demand for the first time.

Chen said that the CECC currently plans to allow those choosing a self-paid vaccine to select the brand. However, he warned that because there is a discrepancy in the availability of different vaccines, this may lead to a delayed vaccination for some.

Based on the experience of other countries, Chen advised the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Currently, Taiwan only has a few hundred thousand doses from AstraZeneca and Moderna at its disposal, with only 1.5 percent of the population vaccinated. Chen said that although the country has already signed contracts for 20 million vaccine doses, as there has been "an international scramble" for vaccines, the delivery timeline is difficult to confirm.

Chen said that at the current rate of 40,000 doses delivered a day, Taiwan will soon run out of the remaining 260,000 AstraZeneca shots in stock. He said more shipments are expected this month and pledged that the center is striving to increase the number being shipped in.

The health minister made clear that 2 million vaccines should arrive by the end of June. He added that more details would be announced Wednesday.
