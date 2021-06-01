Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to consider no longer announcing COVID backlog numbers separately

Backlog problems can be resolved within 2 days: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 16:45
Soldiers disinfecting an MRT station Tuesday 

Soldiers disinfecting an MRT station Tuesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the numbers of COVID-19 backlog cases are falling rapidly, there is a possibility they will no longer be announced separately, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Tuesday (June 1).

Chen surprised the public on May 22 by dividing the number of COVID cases between new ones and patients who had been diagnosed with the virus earlier but were being reported to the CECC later due to the sheer number of test results coming in.

However, over the past few days, the number of retroactive cases has been falling gradually, from 166 on Saturday (May 29) to 65 Tuesday, the lowest level since May 22.

Chen told the daily CECC news conference that the number of backlog cases has become relatively small and no longer makes a major impact on the overall numbers, so he is considering not announcing them separately anymore, CNA reported.

The remaining number of backlog cases could be resolved within the next two days through cooperation between IT specialists and the hospitals, according to CECC officials.
COVID-19
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
backlog cases
domestic infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
2021/05/31 21:01
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
2021/05/31 20:56
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
2021/05/31 17:55
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
2021/05/31 15:09
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
2021/05/31 13:10

Updated : 2021-06-01 17:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination