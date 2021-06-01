Alexa
Barcelona concert to feature Taiwanese bands

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2021 to take place Wednesday

By Lyla Liu, Associated Press
2021/06/01 17:06
TAIPEI (Taipei News) — Three Taiwanese bands will be featured at the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2021 concert, which will take place on Wednesday (June 2).

Hosted in Barcelona, the Primavera Sound has been a major show in southern Europe since its establishment in 2001. However, the pandemic has forced the event to go online this year, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture.

The show will feature three Taiwanese bands, including, Go Go Machine Orchestra, Huan Huan, and Flesh Juicer. This year will mark the fourth time Taiwanese bands have participated. Previous groups to perform have included The Fur., Meek! Meuko!, and Prairie WWWW.

The pre-recorded performances will be of Huan Huan singing in a plant shop, followed by Go Go Machine Orchestra in Songshan Culture Park, and heavy metal rock band Flesh Juicer at Ximending. The ministry explained the gigs will not only showcase the nation’s music but also promote tourism.

44 bands from 10 countries will join the three-day festival. Please visit the website for more information or buy tickets here.

More information can also be found on YouTube channels Cultura Taiwán and LUC UP!.


Trailer for the music festival (YouTube video)
