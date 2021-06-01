Foxconn tycoon's wife delivers documents for BioNTech vaccine to Taiwan FDA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) made good on his pledge to submit documents required to apply for permission to purchase and import coronavirus vaccines.

Gou is pledging to purchase 5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine directly from Germany. On Sunday (May 30), he announced that his charitable organization Yong Lin Foundation (永齡基金會) would within 72 hours complete the paperwork for eight criteria to enable the group to apply for permission to purchase foreign vaccines for use in Taiwan.

At noon on Tuesday, 24 hours ahead of schedule, Gou's wife Delia Tseng (曾馨瑩) and Foxconn Education Foundation Director Wang Yung-ho (汪用和), on behalf of the Yong Lin Foundation, jointly submitted an envelope containing the application documents to Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅), director-general at the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA), accepted the application materials on behalf of the competent authority, according to Yong Lin Foundation.

The foundation cited Tseng as saying, "This was a matter of great responsibility. Now that the submission procedures have been completed, I hope that the government can hear the voice of the people. According to Gou's office, when applying for permission to become an entrusted pharmaceutical distributor, it provided documentation on the eight following items: implementation plan, drug instructions, quantity and calculation method, cold chain logistics and storage equipment, supply schedule, original authorization letter, expiration date, and foreign listing certificate.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Saturday (May 29), Gou emphasized that he would be applying for 5 million doses of the "German BNT vaccine."

He said that if the application is approved, the doses "will be shipped directly from Germany to Taiwan by air." Gou pledged that he would not consider introducing vaccines made in China and called on the public to "not confuse the German-made BNT with Chinese-made vaccines."