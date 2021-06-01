Intel wants to work with Taiwanese partners to alleviate supply chain woes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel said on Monday (May 31) that it intends to work with partners in Taiwan to eliminate future supply chain bottlenecks, amid a global chip shortage exacerbated by the pandemic.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said during a virtual keynote speech at the Computex trade show in Taipei that Intel and its partners were positioned to help drive digital transformation in the areas of cloud, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and intelligent edge. He then discussed COVID’s influence on digitization in terms of working, learning, and interacting from home, which has led to explosive growth in semiconductor demand.

This demand has led to an incredible strain on the supply chain, and while companies are working to add capacity to address needs in the short term, it could take several years for the chip ecosystem to adjust, Gelsinger added. He then talked about being able to add advanced foundry capacity to the industry with the company’s new contract chipmaking arm, Intel Foundry Services.

Besides adding capacity at its Arizona and New Mexico campuses, Intel intends to build other facilities in the U.S. and Europe to help provide a “sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chain for the world,” the CEO said.

Gelsinger concluded by thanking the Taiwan semiconductor ecosystem for playing a critical role in addressing current challenges within the industry. “We are working closely with our ODM, OEM, foundry, assemble and test partners in Taiwan to make sure we are collectively investing in the right areas to eliminate future supply chain bottlenecks,” Gelsinger said.