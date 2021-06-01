Fate of KMT-led referendum up in air

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that the decision of whether to postpone its referendum planned for August 28 must be communicated to the public very clearly and should be made in advance.

Chiang said during a TV interview that the Central Election Committee (CEC) has not confirmed that the referendum will definitely take place on August 28. There are still many factors to consider, but the four referendum proposals have already been approved and are bound to be voted on in the future, Liberty Times reported.

The chairman called on the CEC to inform the public in advance whether the epidemic will affect the referendum. He also emphasized that the four proposals are not only about voting but are issues left open for Taiwanese to debate.

He said that it would be best if the epidemic situation improved after June 14th, when Level 3 restrictions are set to end, but if it does not, the CEC should be responsible for notifying the public whether the referendum will be postponed in advance.

The four referendum proposals include one opposing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) decision to allow ractopamine pork imports; one calling for referendums to be held simultaneously with local elections; one asking people whether they support the activation of Taiwan's mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, and one protesting the construction of a natural gas terminal near Taoyuan's Datan algal reef.