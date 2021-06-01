Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Manila snackmaker’s flat IPO may find some fizz

  189
By REUTERS
2021/06/01 16:04
<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0" target="_blank">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>

CC BY-SA 4.0 (Wikimedia Commons photo)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - FIZZ-FREE. Price pops for initial public offering debuts are nice, but listings are a long-term game. So say bankers when their client slides on the first day of trading. Snack and juice maker Monde Nissin, which also owns meat alternative Quorn, opened flat in Manila following its $1 billion float - the Philippines’ biggest by some margin. But even record-breakers will struggle to outrun their market and Manila’s record on IPOs is not great.

Of the country’s last 10 food and beverage IPOs, half averaged a 13% debut drop, and another four averaged a 6% rise according to analyst Oshadhi Kumarasiri of Lightstream, publishing on Smartkarma. Only one managed a genuine pop, up 50%. The good news is that those opening down tended to trade steadily after and rally by the third month. Monde Nissin priced its snacks and Quorn units fairly, Breakingviews estimates. The fizz is merely on hold for now. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Updated : 2021-06-01 17:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination