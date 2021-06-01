Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Compulsory COVID tests at airports on Taiwan’s outlying islands are illegal: CECC

Measures at 5 airports on Taiwan's main island already enough: Chen

  375
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 15:59
COVID screening in Kinmen County 

COVID screening in Kinmen County  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The requirement that all travelers arriving on three outlying island counties undergo rapid COVID-19 testing is illegal and should be scrapped, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Tuesday (June 1).

The counties of Kinmen and Lienchiang, close to the Chinese coast, and Penghu, in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, have issued orders that beginning June 1, all passengers should be tested for the coronavirus, CNA reported.

However, Chen, who heads the nation’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told reporters the measure violated the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act. As a result, Chen said he would issue a letter scrapping the island counties’ order.

Taiwan’s current COVID surge has centered on the main island’s north, fueling fears in other regions of the country that travelers from the Taipei area would bring the virus with them.

Chen emphasized that measures were already in place to protect the small islands. Passengers departing from five airports for Penghu, Kinmen, and Lienchiang already had to fill out a form stating whether or not they had shown symptoms of the virus during the 14 days prior to their journey.

The travelers who had shown symptoms were asked to undergo a quick test and were only allowed to board a flight if they tested negative, Chen said. If they showed symptoms at the airport or if they tested positive, they would be asked to submit to PCR tests and be turned away until the result became known.

The measures already introduced at the departing airports were already sufficient, so the additional restrictions by local governments in the three island counties were superfluous, Chen reportedly said.
COVID-19
rapid test
rapid screening stations
outlying islands
Kinmen
Lienchiang County
Penghu
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
2021/05/31 21:01
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
2021/05/31 20:56
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
2021/05/31 17:55
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
2021/05/31 15:09
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
2021/05/31 13:10

Updated : 2021-06-01 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination