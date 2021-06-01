Doctor estimates COVID death rate in Taiwan to increase in coming month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A doctor in southern Taiwan estimated on Tuesday (June 1) that the COVID-19 death rate in the country is still rising and may go down only after one month, UDN reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 15 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including nine men and six women, between the ages of 60 and 99, and all of whom had chronic conditions. Chang Ko (張科), a physician at Kaohsiung Municipal Siaogang Hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases, said that people over 65 years old accounted for almost 40 percent of all confirmed cases in Taiwan, with most having underlying conditions.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 severe cases hospitalized, Chang said. He estimated that as the death rate is still climbing, the number of deaths from the disease will continue to rise until after one month, when it may go down.

Academia Sinica epidemiologist Ho Mei-shang (何美鄉) said on Monday that based on analysis of current data, people diagnosed with COVID-19 usually have light symptoms in the first week; however, about 20 percent of patients will experience a worsening condition, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome. Without adequate medical care, they might continue to deteriorate, she said, adding that whether the country's medical capacity is sufficient will determine the death rate.

Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital doctor Chang Tsang-neng (張藏能) gave a more optimistic forecast, saying that as the numbers of confirmed cases in recent days have dropped, the curve is flattening; therefore, the death rate should go down, per UDN.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said that currently 1,055 patients have severe pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome. He added that the percentage of severe cases is 14.9 percent regardless of age, with 27.5 percent for patients over 60.

The CECC has continued to purchase drugs in an effort to reduce the occurrence of severe cases, Lo said. Citing the example of Remdesivir, he said the center has ramped up the purchase from 6,000 doses to 100,000, bringing the supply to sufficient levels.