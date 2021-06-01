Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Doctor estimates COVID death rate in Taiwan to increase in coming month

Currently, 1,055 patients have severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome: CECC official

  589
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 16:09
(New Taipei City Government photo)

(New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A doctor in southern Taiwan estimated on Tuesday (June 1) that the COVID-19 death rate in the country is still rising and may go down only after one month, UDN reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 15 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including nine men and six women, between the ages of 60 and 99, and all of whom had chronic conditions. Chang Ko (張科), a physician at Kaohsiung Municipal Siaogang Hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases, said that people over 65 years old accounted for almost 40 percent of all confirmed cases in Taiwan, with most having underlying conditions.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 severe cases hospitalized, Chang said. He estimated that as the death rate is still climbing, the number of deaths from the disease will continue to rise until after one month, when it may go down.

Academia Sinica epidemiologist Ho Mei-shang (何美鄉) said on Monday that based on analysis of current data, people diagnosed with COVID-19 usually have light symptoms in the first week; however, about 20 percent of patients will experience a worsening condition, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome. Without adequate medical care, they might continue to deteriorate, she said, adding that whether the country's medical capacity is sufficient will determine the death rate.

Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital doctor Chang Tsang-neng (張藏能) gave a more optimistic forecast, saying that as the numbers of confirmed cases in recent days have dropped, the curve is flattening; therefore, the death rate should go down, per UDN.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said that currently 1,055 patients have severe pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome. He added that the percentage of severe cases is 14.9 percent regardless of age, with 27.5 percent for patients over 60.

The CECC has continued to purchase drugs in an effort to reduce the occurrence of severe cases, Lo said. Citing the example of Remdesivir, he said the center has ramped up the purchase from 6,000 doses to 100,000, bringing the supply to sufficient levels.

Remdesivir
CECC
medical capacity
COVID-19
death rate
Taiwan
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
2021/05/31 21:01
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
2021/05/31 20:56
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
2021/05/31 19:23
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
2021/05/31 17:55
US special forces to train Taiwan soldiers after annual war-games
US special forces to train Taiwan soldiers after annual war-games
2021/05/31 17:00

Updated : 2021-06-01 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination