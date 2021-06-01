Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Palauan students in Taiwan to fly home for COVID shots

About 30 students will have to stay inside airport before return flight to Taiwan

  875
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 14:43
Palauan students will fly back to their country for COVID shots (Wikicommons, Peter Binter photo)

Palauan students will fly back to their country for COVID shots (Wikicommons, Peter Binter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dozens of Palauans studying in Taiwan will take a chartered plane back to their home country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the East Asian nation, reports said Tuesday (June 1).

The flight, scheduled for June 7, will also take other citizens of Taiwan’s Pacific ally home, including diplomats and patients who completed medical treatment, UDN reported.

Palau’s Island Times wrote that about 30 Palauan students would fly from Taiwan to their home country just for COVID shots, without being allowed to leave the airport before flying back to Taiwan.

All other Palauans on board would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, according to President Surangel Whipps, Jr. The passengers include Palauan diplomats based in Taipei, more than 10 students who want to spend a holiday in their home country, 10 patients who have completed medical treatment and their escorts, and three Palauans who became stranded in Taiwan on a layover from the United States.

Palau was also negotiating with Taiwan to let the flight take Palauan patients on board, though the number of available hospital beds might be in short supply due to the pandemic situation, the Island Times reported.

The Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital in Taipei City has treated more than 4,000 Palauan patients under an agreement that sees the Pacific island country pay for health insurance, according to UDN.
Palau
Taiwan-Palau relations
Palauan students
vaccinations
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
Taipei announces only certain COVID patients under 55 can stay at home
2021/05/31 21:01
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
2021/05/31 20:56
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
Taiwan to increase budget for pandemic relief
2021/05/31 17:55
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to enforce crowd control at traditional markets
2021/05/31 15:09
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
2021/05/31 13:10

Updated : 2021-06-01 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's global domination