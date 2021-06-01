Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 1) reported 262 new local coronavirus cases, 65 backlog cases, and 13 deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 137.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 267 coronavirus cases, including five imported infections and 262 local cases. Chen also announced 13 deaths and 65 cases that had been added retroactively, resulting in a total of 332 cases reported.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 136 males and 126 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 20 to May 31. The 65 retroactively added cases include 31 males and 34 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 20 to May 30.

Of the 327 new and backlog local cases, 166 were in New Taipei City; 87 in Taipei City; 23 in Taoyuan City; 12 in Changhua County; 10 in Taichung City; eight in Keelung City; five in Yilan County; four in Chiayi County; three each in Hualien County and Taitung County; two in Miaoli County; and one each in Tainan City, Penghu County, Kaohsiung City, and Hsinchu County.

Epidemiological investigations found that 253 cases had recently been in Taipei or New Taipei, one had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua District, and 73 had most recently been in other cities and counties. There are 55 cases from other known sources and 18 from unknown sources, with related investigations still ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 13 coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday include case Nos. 1,757, 1,993, 2,580, 2,786, 2,993, 3,145, 3,546, 4,102, 6,517, 6,562, 6,932, 7,483, and 7,793. They include 10 men and three women, aged 60 to 80.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 13-27, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 17 and 29. The dates of death ranged from May 24-31.

Imported cases

All five imported cases are adults in their 20s from the Philippines who came to Taiwan for work, including three men (case Nos. 8,766, 8,767, and 8,854) and two women (case Nos. 8,856 and 8,864). Case Nos. 8,766 and 8,767 came to Taiwan on May 10, underwent self-paid coronavirus tests on May 31, and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 1.

Case No. 8,854 came to Taiwan on April 27, was administered the self-paid test on May 31, and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on June 1. Case Nos. 8,856 and 8,864 came to Taiwan on May 11, underwent a self-paid coronavirus test on May 31, and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 1.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 522,816 COVID-19 tests, with 488,696 coming back negative. Out of the 8,842 confirmed cases, 1,142 were imported, 7,647 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 22 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 137 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminds the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.