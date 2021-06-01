Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Law banning adultery removed from Taiwan's criminal code

Unfaithful spouses in Taiwan still liable in civil lawsuits

  652
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 13:19
Law banning adultery removed from Taiwan's criminal code

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's legislature on Monday (May 31) officially removed a law that made adultery a criminal act.

On May 29, 2020, Taiwan's grand justices at the Constitutional Court issued Interpretation No. 791, which ruled that Article 239 of the Criminal Code violated the spirit of the constitution and would be immediately terminated. Article 239 stated: "A married person who commits adultery with another shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than one year; the other party to the adultery shall be subject to the same punishment."

Last December, the Cabinet passed a draft amendment that removed the article concerning adultery from the Criminal Code. On Monday, the amendment passed its third reading in the Legislative Yuan, removing the adultery law from the Criminal Code.

After the amendment was passed, Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Sandy Yeh (葉毓蘭) said that this does not mean the value of marriage has collapsed, nor does it mean there is no legal liability, reported the Liberty Times. Yeh pointed out that in the Civil Code, a Supreme Court precedent allows for an adulterer to be sued by their spouse for monetary compensation.

The law, which dates back to 1935, originally also had a clause that enabled a spouse to withdraw charges against their unfaithful husband or wife while still pressing criminal charges against the third party. This clause has also been removed from the Criminal Code.
adultery
adultery law
Criminal Code
infidelity

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
2021/03/26 20:18
Taiwan teen leaps on car hood to stop father's mistress
Taiwan teen leaps on car hood to stop father's mistress
2020/06/19 11:52
Five released, 162 cases to be dropped following Taiwan's decriminalization of adultery
Five released, 162 cases to be dropped following Taiwan's decriminalization of adultery
2020/06/01 15:34
Woman released from prison after adultery ruled unconstitutional in Taiwan
Woman released from prison after adultery ruled unconstitutional in Taiwan
2020/05/31 18:05
Taiwan grand justices rule adultery no longer a crime
Taiwan grand justices rule adultery no longer a crime
2020/05/29 17:00

Updated : 2021-06-01 14:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 266 local COVID cases, 10 deaths, 89 backlog cases
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 15 deaths, 73 backlog cases
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
Taipei to simulate Level 4 COVID alert Sunday
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
COVID Level 4 simulation will not affect Taiwan public
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
China says Taiwan's 'scheme to gain independence through vaccines won't succeed'
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Singapore physician calls for 'full lockdown' in Taiwan
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines
Taiwan signs deal for 10 million doses of domestically-made COVID vaccines