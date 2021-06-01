Alexa
Taiwan received wave of support in World Health Assembly

Diplomatic allies, partners called for Taiwan's inclusion in global health meeting after nation denied spot for 5th year

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/01 13:32
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple nations called for Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Assembly during this year’s 74th session, which concluded on Monday (May 31).

Though Taiwan was again unable to attend the annual global health meeting, 14 of its 15 diplomatic allies voiced support for the East Asian nation’s participation through proposals, letters, and speeches. Among them, the Marshall Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Nauru, and Eswatini took part in two-on-two debates against China during the General Committee and Plenary Session, CNA reported.

Supporters of Taiwan such as the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Canada, Australia, and the Sovereign Order of Malta also directly advocated for the nation during the weeklong summit. Additionally, Germany, New Zealand, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania emphasized the importance of inclusiveness amid the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Taiwan had asked its friends and diplomatic allies to submit to the WHO a proposal entitled “Invite Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer" and request that the case be included on the agenda as a supplementary item.

Taiwan has been unable to participate in the WHA for five consecutive years due to China’s opposition.
Taiwan
WHA
diplomatic allies
China
WHO

