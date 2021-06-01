Taiwan’s TSMC has over 20 participating companies for new Japan facility

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will work with over 20 Japanese companies to develop semiconductor manufacturing technology.

TSMC announced in February that it would be setting up a research and development center in Japan focusing on 3D integrated circuit (3DIC) materials. The term 3DIC refers to packing technology that vertically integrates multiple silicon wafers or dies and connects them so they perform as a single device.

According to Nikkei Asia, the project is expected to cost around US$337 million, of which the Japanese government will shoulder half of the cost. TSMC said in its February announcement that it would put up about US$178 million for the venture.

Construction on a trial facility is slated to begin this summer at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, with R&D scheduled to start sometime in 2022, Nikkei wrote.

As it becomes increasingly difficult to shrink semiconductors, foundries are turning to 3D packaging technologies for efficiency gains. TSMC intends to tap Japanese companies' strengths in materials and manufacturing equipment.

Some of the more notable Japanese companies taking part in the project include Ibiden, a packaging technology company; Asahi Kasei, an ultrathin wiring materials maker; Shin-Etsu Chemical, a heat-dissipating materials maker; Nagase & Co., a molding materials specialist; and Shibaura Mechatronics, a manufacturing equipment producer, reported Nikkei.