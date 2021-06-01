Infor Names Chema Aramburu Executive Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan

Cloud veteran picked to accelerate SaaS business in the fastest-growing region for Infor

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 June 2021 - Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the appointment of Chema Aramburu as executive vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based in the company's regional hub in Singapore, Aramburu will be responsible for Infor's business across ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Korea, India and Japan, and drive customer success and satisfaction.









"Chema is a seasoned leader in the IT and cloud industry, with a proven track record in leading business transformations and building successful sales teams," said Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO. "We are excited to have him on board to lead Asia Pacific, a region of tremendous opportunity and diversity. The APAC customers I have met are looking to technology to help accelerate innovation, grow and transform their businesses – be it quick access to data to attain better decision-making, or enhancing relationships with customers and with supply chains that have flexibility and agility so that their business models can be highly adaptive. Infor's multi-tenant CloudSuites are purpose-built for specific industries and enable organizations to drive greater operational efficiencies, scale their business quickly and achieve outstanding customer outcomes."

Aramburu brings with him more than 20 years of experience in IT and cloud operations, with a top priority to drive SaaS (software-as-a-service) uptake across the region. He joins Infor following senior leadership positions in Oracle and SAP, where he played key roles in spearheading cloud adoption across APJ. Most recently, he was vice president of regional enterprise sales for Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud, APJ. Prior to that, Aramburu transformed SAP APAC's small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business through innovative go-to-market models and grew business revenues exponentially.

"I am excited to be leading a region that is seeing exponential growth as one of the key engines of the global economy, and where cloud adoption is accelerating rapidly across all sectors," said Aramburu. "As businesses increasingly look to digitize and scale their operations for greater agility and resiliency, technology and cloud will continue to be a key enabler. Infor is uniquely positioned to deliver industry-specific services and solutions to address the diverse challenges faced by businesses today, and I look forward to helping our customers navigate their transformation journey."

"Instrumental to driving huge growth and success out here will be my team. People talent is one of Infor's greatest assets, and I am personally thrilled to be a mentor and coach, and to help develop and retain a high-performing team who will delight our customers at every touch point," Aramburu added.

Media Contact:

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

phyllis.tan@infor.com

+65 9799 9133

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





#Infor